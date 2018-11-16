CAMP FIRE

Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, left, is pictured next o

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Cal-Stanford game will be postponed due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire smoke, officials say.

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

It will be moved to Saturday, December 1 at California Memorial Stadium.

It will kick off at noon and be televised on the Pac-12 network.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Current Bay Area air quality levels

Cal and Stanford were scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Berkeley but after consulting with campus medical and environmental experts, officials decided to move the game due to concerns for the health and well being of students and athletes.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

For more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire, visit this page.
