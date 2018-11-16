Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --The Cal-Stanford game will be postponed due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire smoke, officials say.
It will be moved to Saturday, December 1 at California Memorial Stadium.
It will kick off at noon and be televised on the Pac-12 network.
Cal and Stanford were scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Berkeley but after consulting with campus medical and environmental experts, officials decided to move the game due to concerns for the health and well being of students and athletes.
