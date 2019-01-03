SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Two fans living atop a billboard in San Jose were visited by champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut.
The San Jose legend participated in a chicken wing eating competition and offered tips to one of the fans attempting the challenge.
The fans are trying to win seats to the Alabama-Clemson national title game at Levi's Stadium.
The challenge will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.
You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.
Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, on Monday, Jan. 7.
