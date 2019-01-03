COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Champion eater Joey Chestnut chows down on chicken wings atop CHP billboard in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

The two fans didn't have to descend the billboard to be in the presence of greatness -- San Jose eating championship legend Joey Chestnut stopped by. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Two fans living atop a billboard in San Jose were visited by champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

RELATED: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in SJ

The San Jose legend participated in a chicken wing eating competition and offered tips to one of the fans attempting the challenge.

The fans are trying to win seats to the Alabama-Clemson national title game at Levi's Stadium.

The challenge will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.

Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, on Monday, Jan. 7.

Go here for more stories and videos about college football.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNcollege footballfootballSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game
Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach title game
College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
San Jose prepping for large crowds to descend on city for the CFP National Championship
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Alabama, Clemson themed food make the menu at Levi's Stadium for CFP National Championship
More college football
SPORTS
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
Rockets-Warriors Preview
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
Golden State Warriors 'sad' as remaining games in Oakland dwindle
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
SoCal congressman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: More frost this morning
Video shows frightening attack on hotel clerk
Firefighters battle 3-alarm structure fire in Vallejo
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
More News