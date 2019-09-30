Championships and connection define Bochy's run in San Francisco

"He getting the best job in baseball." Bruce Bochy was quite emotional when he talked about what he would say to the next @SFGiants skipper. More coverage tonight on @abc7newsbayarea #ThankYouBoch #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/jIFmwyAcOP — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 30, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bruce Bochy was hired as the Giants manager in 2007 and after three World Series titles (2010, 2012 and 2014), the future Hall of Famer is calling it a career.A long baseball career that spanned 9 Major League seasons as a catcher, Bochy made the transition to Major League Manager seamlessly.He began his managerial career with the San Diego Padres in 1995, leading the team to World Series where they fell to the New York Yankees in 1998. But for those in the Bay Area and beyond, it's his time in San Francisco where he cemented the legacy for his eventual call to Cooperstown and the Baseball Hall of Fame.After his final game, the team held a postgame ceremony that lasted more than an hour with video tribute messages and players from the past like Willie Mays and countless Giants from his time in San Francisco, Barry Bonds, Barry Zito, Marco Scutaro, Angel Pagan, and Tim Lincecum just to name a few."What they did today... in this send-off, I was blown away," said Bochy.The 64-year-old ends his managerial career with 2,003 victories, becoming the just the 11th man in MLB history to accomplish that feat."He was a guy that was about relationships," said Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. "He formed relationships with the players and I think that made you want to play for him and win for him even more."