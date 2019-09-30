San Francisco Giants

Championships and connection define Bochy's run in San Francisco

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bruce Bochy was hired as the Giants manager in 2007 and after three World Series titles (2010, 2012 and 2014), the future Hall of Famer is calling it a career.

A long baseball career that spanned 9 Major League seasons as a catcher, Bochy made the transition to Major League Manager seamlessly.

He began his managerial career with the San Diego Padres in 1995, leading the team to World Series where they fell to the New York Yankees in 1998. But for those in the Bay Area and beyond, it's his time in San Francisco where he cemented the legacy for his eventual call to Cooperstown and the Baseball Hall of Fame.



After his final game, the team held a postgame ceremony that lasted more than an hour with video tribute messages and players from the past like Willie Mays and countless Giants from his time in San Francisco, Barry Bonds, Barry Zito, Marco Scutaro, Angel Pagan, and Tim Lincecum just to name a few.

"What they did today... in this send-off, I was blown away," said Bochy.

The 64-year-old ends his managerial career with 2,003 victories, becoming the just the 11th man in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

https://twitter.com/CAlvarezABC7/status/1178527150971875328

"He was a guy that was about relationships," said Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. "He formed relationships with the players and I think that made you want to play for him and win for him even more."

See more stories and videos about Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballbuzzworthybay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy
Bochy loses to Dodgers 9-0 in final game as Giants manager
Giants fans salute Bruce Bochy with foghorn on last day
Giants hope to give Bochy good send-off against Dodgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy
Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe
Tornado passes north of Davis: Video
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
PG&E blames equipment failure for East Bay, SF power outages
Woman with meat cleaver briefly holds victim hostage: Police
Show More
Bay Area teens glammed up for 5th annual pediatric prom
Raiders use fast start, interception return to beat Colts
16 deals for National Coffee Day
Bochy loses to Dodgers 9-0 in final game as Giants manager
Giants fans salute Bruce Bochy with foghorn on last day
More TOP STORIES News