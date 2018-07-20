CHICAGO CUBS

Cubs announce Grateful Dead night at Wrigley Field

(AP)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Cubs announced they will host their first Grateful Dead Night at Wrigley Field on August 27.

Specially priced tickets are available for that night to watch the Cubs play the New York Mets. Fans who purchase a ticket through the special offer will receive a Cubs and Grateful Dead cap.

Before the game, ticketholders can go to Gallagher Way for a concert by Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto. The acoustic set will include Grateful Dead covers.

A portion of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the band's official nonprofit charitable organization the Rex Foundation.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Chicago Cubs, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsentertainmentChicago CubsNew York Metsbandmusicwrigley fieldChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO CUBS
2018 All-Star Game rosters
Posey hits game-winning single in 13th, Giants beat Cubs
Cubs-Giants Preview
Cubs capitalize, bounce back from tough loss to beat Giants
More Chicago Cubs
SPORTS
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
Man breaks world skate vaulting record
MLB Rivalry Bobbleheads available for Giants and A's fans
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez 'has to play' vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Jose Mourinho
More Sports
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Photos of Pres. Trump pop up if you Google 'idiot'
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
$422M Mega Millions Jackpot up for grabs
Hidden Adventures: Buck Rock Fire Lookout
Novato website roots out those who want to hire hitman
Meghan, Prince Harry may visit Bay Area on expected US trip
Show More
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Rare new video: Man alone in jungle for decades
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
More News