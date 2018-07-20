Cubs announce Grateful Dead night at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs announced they will host their first Grateful Dead Night at Wrigley Field on August 27.Specially priced tickets are available for that night to watch the Cubs play the New York Mets. Fans who purchase a ticket through the special offer will receive a Cubs and Grateful Dead cap.Before the game, ticketholders can go to Gallagher Way for a concert by Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto. The acoustic set will include Grateful Dead covers.A portion of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the band's official nonprofit charitable organization the Rex Foundation.