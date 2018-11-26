EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4748319" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car.

Dashcam video obtained by TMZ shows the crash Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland.You can see the crash on the left of your screen.A car went across all lanes of traffic on Highway 24 in Oakland Friday and clipped the front of Curry's car, then both cars hit the center divider.Officials say about 10 minutes later, another car lost control and slammed into Curry's car.There were no major injuries.Officials say everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.