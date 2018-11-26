OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dashcam video obtained by TMZ shows the crash Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland.
You can see the crash on the left of your screen.
A car went across all lanes of traffic on Highway 24 in Oakland Friday and clipped the front of Curry's car, then both cars hit the center divider.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Officials say about 10 minutes later, another car lost control and slammed into Curry's car.
There were no major injuries.
VIDEO: Warriors' 'Dance Cam Mom" wishes Stephen Curry well after car crash
Officials say everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Warriors here.