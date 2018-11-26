GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Dashcam video shows Highway 24 crash in Oakland that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in

EMBED </>More Videos

Dashcam video obtained by TMZ Sports shows the crash Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland. (Video by TMZSports.com)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dashcam video obtained by TMZ shows the crash Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland.


You can see the crash on the left of your screen.

A car went across all lanes of traffic on Highway 24 in Oakland Friday and clipped the front of Curry's car, then both cars hit the center divider.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car.



Officials say about 10 minutes later, another car lost control and slammed into Curry's car.

There were no major injuries.

VIDEO: Warriors' 'Dance Cam Mom" wishes Stephen Curry well after car crash

Officials say everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Warriors here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen currytraffictraffic accidentNBAporscheOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Curry to sit out last game when Warriors host Magic
Warriors breathe easy, but shot-clock reset takes toll in win over Kings
Durant scores season-best 44 points, Warriors hold off Kings
Warriors say Stephen Curry making 'very good process' in rehab
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Civil rights leaders call for boycott of SF Giants
'Slapped me in my face': 911 call released in Reuben Foster case
Kyler Murray still plans to give up football for baseball after Oklahoma season
Winston shines, Bucs beat 49ers 27-9 to end 4-game skid
More Sports
Top Stories
SF security guard critically hurt in attack
'Slapped me in my face': 911 call released in Reuben Foster case
CA Democratic Party chair takes leave amid misconduct allegations
Housing crisis in Butte County grows after Camp Fire
Accuweather Forecast: Wet week ahead for Bay Area
US health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine again
Civil rights leaders call for boycott of SF Giants
Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Show More
Space enthusiasts fill science center in Oakland to watch Mars InSight landing
10 year-old called lifesaving hero after senior center fire
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Health Alert: Avoid caffeine during pregnancy
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after six-month journey
More News