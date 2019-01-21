SUPER BOWL

Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss

Seems like everyone saw the interference except the referees.

LOUISIANA --
A Louisiana eye doctor is offering free eye exams to NFL referees after the heartbreaking loss that ended the Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.

It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.

Hours after that loss, an eye doctor took to Facebook to announce his service to the referees.

"After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," Louisiana Family Eyecare wrote.

The eye doctor's office is located in Covington, Louisiana.

But the Louisiana eye doctor is not the only one. A vision center in College Station is also offering free eye exams.


The Associated Press Contributed to this post.
