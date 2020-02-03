Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Fans return to SFO after 49ers disappointing loss

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 49ers will return to the Bay Area after their disappointing loss at Super Bowl 54 Monday afternoon. According to the team, players will fly into Mineta San Jose International Airport.

However, some fans have already returned on flights that left Miami, Florida overnight.

ABC7 News was at San Francisco International Airport early Monday morning, as the first flights returned from Miami. "Quiet, very eerie, quiet. Everyone just not in a good mood, said Eduardo Melesio. "I was hoping to come back cheering so it is what it is."

RELATED: Bay Area watch parties in San Jose captured highs, lows of Sunday's big game

Another fan, who did not want to be identified, had a more positive outlook, "it was great, it was a fantastic venue for the super bowl of course. We actually didn't go to the game but we went to the stadium ahead of time and just hung out, walked around, and then we watched it at the hard rock café which isn't too far from the hard rock stadium."

Fans say they're looking ahead to next season and the possibility of another Super Bowl.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco international airportsan francisco 49ersnflair traveltravelsuper bowlfootballsuper bowl 2020u.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: 49ers fans return to Bay Area, emotional Google ad, CA primary voting
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
New travel restrictions in place at SFO due to coronavirus outbreak
AccuWeather forecast: Colder than average afternoons, some freezing cold neighborhood nights
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Shooting at a San Francisco bar during Super Bowl LIV
Show More
49ers fans discuss heartbreaking loss as they head back home
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Bay Area watch parties in SJ captured highs, lows of Super Bowl 54
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
More TOP STORIES News