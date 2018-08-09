SPORTS
espn

Fernando Rodney latest reliever acquired by Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have made another move to bolster their hopes of a postseason spot, acquiring veteran right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney from the Minnesota Twins.

In return, Oakland sent Single-A pitcher Dakota Chalmers to Minnesota.

Rodney is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 46 appearances this season. The 41-year-old has 25 saves, with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks in 43 2/3 innings. Rodney has 325 career saves, 17th most in baseball history.

Oakland has been busy in recent weeks, notably acquiring Jeurys Familia from the New York Mets in another move to benefit a bullpen that already featured Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino.

Reliever Shawn Kelley also came over from the Washington Nationals, while the team added starting pitcher Mike Fiers from the Detroit Tigers.

The Athletics are 68-47 this season and entered Thursday night with a three-game lead for the second AL wild-card spot.

Chalmers, a 21-year-old right-hander, was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He has made two appearances this season for Single-A Beloit.He is 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in four minor league seasons with Oakland.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnrelieveroakland athleticsmlbtrademinnesota twinsdakota chalmersbullpenfernando rodney
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Stephen Curry fires 71 in Web.com event, trails clubhouse lead by 8
Stephen Curry takes on PGA pros in Hayward tournament
San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25
A look back at Barry Bonds' stellar yet controversial career
More Sports
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Retired deputy cycles across country to honor fallen partner
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Defense Dept. ties with Silicon Valley could grow with Space Force plan
Show More
Stephen Curry takes on PGA pros in Hayward tournament
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
More News