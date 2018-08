Fernando Rodney latest reliever acquired by Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have made another move to bolster their hopes of a postseason spot, acquiring veteran right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney from the Minnesota Twins In return, Oakland sent Single-A pitcher Dakota Chalmers to Minnesota.Rodney is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 46 appearances this season. The 41-year-old has 25 saves, with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks in 43 2/3 innings. Rodney has 325 career saves, 17th most in baseball history.Oakland has been busy in recent weeks, notably acquiring Jeurys Familia from the New York Mets in another move to benefit a bullpen that already featured Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino Reliever Shawn Kelley also came over from the Washington Nationals , while the team added starting pitcher Mike Fiers from the Detroit Tigers The Athletics are 68-47 this season and entered Thursday night with a three-game lead for the second AL wild-card spot.Chalmers, a 21-year-old right-hander, was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. He has made two appearances this season for Single-A Beloit.He is 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in four minor league seasons with Oakland.