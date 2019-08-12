Giants to retire Will Clark's number 22, 1989 team honored

Nearly all of the 1989 team members that could have been at the ceremony were in attendance, including Kevin Mitchell, Dusty Baker, Roger Craig, Dave Dravecky and Robby Thompson.
But the highlight became Clark and deservedly so. Plenty of Giants fans have wondered why this didn't happen sooner.
Clark said he considers this to be his Hall of Fame, and he's proud to be a "Forever Giant."
"I came up as a Giant, this is my first organization. This where I learned to play baseball. This is where I learned to be a big leaguer. To be linked with the greatest to ever play the sport here in San Francisco, it's absolutely amazing," said Clark.
See more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants.
Currently in the Cove... #SFGiants @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/RrOAG0DJ0C— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019
Plenty of good attitude out in McCovey Cove ahead of tonight’s #SFGiants first pitch @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/M6PIvyQ5xX— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019
Those 89 #SFGiants jackets are slick @abc7newsbayarea cc @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/pVSO0XLXUy— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019
Some snapshots of today’s 1989 @SFGiants reunion! We’ve got more tonight on @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/TYWoXzp8DJ— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019
More fun from the @SFGiants 1989 team reunion #SFGiants @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/l1Lv2rDmbY— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019
1-on-1 with #ForeverGiant Brett Butler. What an event honoring the 1989 @SFGiants . More interviews to come @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ugeQnyVgCM— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 12, 2019
1-on-1 w/ #ForeverGiant Kevin Mitchell. He reminds us all, he can hit! @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/92TKu6YXh9— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 12, 2019
1-on-1 w/ #ForeverGiant Will Clark, I spoke with him before the team announced they are retiring his No. 22 @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/Pq1q9ir2gO— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 12, 2019