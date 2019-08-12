Giants to retire Will Clark's number 22, 1989 team honored

Plenty of good attitude out in McCovey Cove ahead of tonight’s #SFGiants first pitch @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/M6PIvyQ5xX — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 11, 2019

1-on-1 w/ #ForeverGiant Will Clark, I spoke with him before the team announced they are retiring his No. 22 @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/Pq1q9ir2gO — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants honored the 1989 pennant winners Sunday before the series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies. The big news at the reunion, the Giants announced that they will officially retire Will Clark's number 22 next season.Nearly all of the 1989 team members that could have been at the ceremony were in attendance, including Kevin Mitchell, Dusty Baker, Roger Craig, Dave Dravecky and Robby Thompson.But the highlight became Clark and deservedly so. Plenty of Giants fans have wondered why this didn't happen sooner.Clark said he considers this to be his Hall of Fame, and he's proud to be a "Forever Giant.""I came up as a Giant, this is my first organization. This where I learned to play baseball. This is where I learned to be a big leaguer. To be linked with the greatest to ever play the sport here in San Francisco, it's absolutely amazing," said Clark.