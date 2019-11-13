San Francisco Giants

Giants name Gabe Kapler as manager

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have found their replacement for Bruce Bochy. 44-year-old Gabe Kapler has been named as the Giants manager as announced by the team on Tuesday night.

This will be Kapler's second stint as a Major League Manager. Kapler went 161-163 in two seasons (2018-2019) with Philadelphia.



Kapler becomes the 39th manager in franchise history and signed a 3-year contract with the team.

In a statement released by the team Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said, "Our top priority in the next manager was to find someone who can build strong relationships with our players, coaches, front office and fans, and someone who has the drive and desire to win. After an exhaustive and comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Gabe Kapler as the next manager of the San Francisco Giants."

Prior to joining the Phillies, Kapler was the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers from November 2014 until being named the Phillies manager in October 2017.

As a player, he played 12 seasons hitting for a career average of .278 with 82 career home runs and 378 RBI.

Kapler will be introduced to the media at 12 p.m. tomorrow during a press conference at Oracle Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseball
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Giants name Gabe Kapler as Bruce Bochy's replacement
Topgolf takes over Oracle Park
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Man killed by off-duty officer, salute to veterans, Giants introduce new GM
Giants hire former Cubs executive Scott Harris as GM
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Airbnb responds to another Bay Area unauthorized party
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Meteor lights up St. Louis skies
Show More
Community rally held after 3 senior citizens attacked Chinatown
Vallejo police department swears in new police chief amid turmoil
Brewery faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Twitter reacts to yet another Warriors injury
More TOP STORIES News