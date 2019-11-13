Giants name Gabe Kapler as manager

It’s official! Please join us in welcoming our new Manager, Gabe Kapler.#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/YWQWUqp4JP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 13, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants have found their replacement for Bruce Bochy. 44-year-old Gabe Kapler has been named as the Giants manager as announced by the team on Tuesday night.This will be Kapler's second stint as a Major League Manager. Kapler went 161-163 in two seasons (2018-2019) with Philadelphia.Kapler becomes the 39th manager in franchise history and signed a 3-year contract with the team.In a statement released by the team Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said, "Our top priority in the next manager was to find someone who can build strong relationships with our players, coaches, front office and fans, and someone who has the drive and desire to win. After an exhaustive and comprehensive search, we are delighted to welcome Gabe Kapler as the next manager of the San Francisco Giants."Prior to joining the Phillies, Kapler was the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers from November 2014 until being named the Phillies manager in October 2017.As a player, he played 12 seasons hitting for a career average of .278 with 82 career home runs and 378 RBI.Kapler will be introduced to the media at 12 p.m. tomorrow during a press conference at Oracle Park.