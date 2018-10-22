Kaepernick comeback? NFL great calls on one team to sign QB

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --While Colin Kaepernick is still not employed as a quarterback in the NFL, that's not stopping many football fans and analysts from calling for that change.
The last round of speculation and social media rumors bubbled to the surface Sunday as the NFL season approached its halfway point. Several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (who were one win away from going to the Super Bowl last year), are faltering because of bad and inexperienced quarterback play.
TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate
The question being posed by fans and analysts is the same: Will a team finally decide that winning is worth taking a chance on the former 49er quarterback? Here's a round-up of what's being said:
NFL hall of fame wide receiver and Fox sports TV analyst Cris Carter expressed the same sentiment: "This is just free advice. Swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Kap...I believe he can make the difference on that football team."
Bleacher Report contributor Mike Freeman writes about the Jacksonville Jaguars benching their starting quarterback Blake Bortles: "Is this franchise willing to throw away an entire season-a season in which people were picking it to be a threat to win the AFC-out of stubbornness over its past faith in Bortles and narrow-mindedness about Kaepernick?"
"This is just free advice for the Jacksonville Jaguars: swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/HLwhmD6wyz— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 22, 2018
The Blake Bortles Era is over. It’s time for the Jaguars to sign @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/PQq5bltKUc— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 21, 2018
Kaepernick for his part has continue to train in order to be ready in case he gets the call. His Trainer Josh Hidalgo posted pictures last week of Kap out training at 5AM with the text: "5am on the dot we are on the field, warming up, sprint work, conditioning, throwing, lifting and stretching. Then immediately after Kap's training is done he is off to meetings."
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest social and racial injustice. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers after that season when the 49ers told him they planned to cut him. Kaepernick has been unable to find another team to play for the past two seasons.
