Kaepernick comeback? NFL great calls on one team to sign QB

While Colin Kaepernick is still not employed as a quarterback in the NFL, that's not stopping many football fans and analysts from calling for that change.The last round of speculation and social media rumors bubbled to the surface Sunday as the NFL season approached its halfway point. Several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (who were one win away from going to the Super Bowl last year), are faltering because of bad and inexperienced quarterback play.The question being posed by fans and analysts is the same: Will a team finally decide that winning is worth taking a chance on the former 49er quarterback? Here's a round-up of what's being said:expressed the same sentiment: "This is just free advice. Swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Kap...I believe he can make the difference on that football team."writes about the Jacksonville Jaguars benching their starting quarterback Blake Bortles:Kaepernick for his part has continue to train in order to be ready in case he gets the call.of Kap out training at 5AM with the text:Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest social and racial injustice. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers after that season when the 49ers told him they planned to cut him. Kaepernick has been unable to find another team to play for the past two seasons.