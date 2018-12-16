MAVERICKS

Massive waves push back possible start to Mavericks surf contest

The waves are too big for surfers to take on, so Mavericks might happen Wednesday if things calm down just enough. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mavericks surf competition is a no-go for the next couple of days due to dangerous waves, but the world famous surfing competition may happen later this week.

Organizers say Monday is definitely off. It would be too dangerous to hold the competition then.
The Pillar Point Harbor Master's office tells ABC7 News no competition will be held Tuesday either.

Mavericks could be called for either Wednesday or Thursday but that call will happen in the coming days.

