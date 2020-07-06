MLB

MLB schedule 2020: San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's release schedules for this season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics have officially released their schedules for 2020.

The Giants start the season on Thursday, July 23 in Los Angeles for a four-game series against the Dodgers.

RELATED: SF Giants CEO Larry Baer weighs in on MLB returning without fans

"Due to Major League Baseball's efforts to limit travel during the 2020 season, the Giants will only play against the National League West and American League West," the team said Tuesday.

The Giants will play each of their National League West Division rivals 10 times - the Arizona Diamondbacks (7 home/3 away), the Colorado Rockies (6 away/4 home), the Los Angeles Dodgers (7 away/3 home) and San Diego Padres (6 home/4 away).

You can see their full schedule here:


The A's will open the season on Friday, July 24, at the Oakland Coliseum with a six-game homestand versus the Los Angeles Angels (July 24-27) and Colorado Rockies (July 28-29).

The Club will then travel to Seattle for the first road trip of the season, a four-game slate against the Mariners (July 31-Aug. 3), the team said in a press release.

Here's a look at their full schedule:


Go here for the latest videos and news about the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscooaklandsan francisco giantsmlbbaseballentertainmentoakland athleticsu.s. & worldbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLB
2020 MLB schedule released with Yankees-Nationals, Giants-Dodgers set for opening night
MLB schedule release: Opening Day games, key dates and big matchups we're circling
White Sox, Nationals, Pirates, D-backs, Cardinals announce positive tests for coronavirus
Giants manager Gabe Kapler says Pablo Sandoval's weight not an issue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SKY7 over grass fire in Rodeo
SF reportedly plans to delay reopening of indoor dining
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF police chief gives update on child shot, killed on July 4th
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
WATCH TODAY: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over
Show More
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Andrew Yang proposes stimulus checks year-round, data compensation
No quarantine for Tom Cruise, filming can resume for 'MI7'
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation
Coronavirus updates: State denies further Santa Clara Co. reopening
More TOP STORIES News