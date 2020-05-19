Coronavirus California

SF Giants CEO Larry Baer weighs in on MLB returning without fans

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer says the team is working with health officials, the league, and other teams to make sure everything is safe before any return to baseball.

Monday California Governor Gavin Newsom said that in California sports could possibly come back in early June.


RELATED: SF Giants CEO Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB
The catch? The games will have to played without fans.

"We want to be really careful, careful for public health, and of offending those who may feel like it might not be the proper time," says Baer who wants to make sure that fans, players, and all of their many employees are safe.

Former A's baseball executive Andy Dolich says there are some challenges ahead and they come in the form of the most basic things.

"I just don't know in the spirit of Gaylord Perry are you going to be able to put Purell on a baseball and throw it or are you going to get tossed out of the game."


RELATED: SF Giants Manager Gabe Kapler talks quarantine, return of baseball on With Authority podcast

Comical yes but there aren't any clear and universal rules among different sports like basketball, football, and baseball. Still many questions about safety rules and new game rules.

"Who's got the ultimate pandemic playbook that knows how this is going to come out and how they can use it for everyone's safety and I think the answer is right now nobody has it," says Dolich.

Baer says the focus now is safety but there is a hope that if everything is done properly the team and the league could come back and play later this summer.

"We have to understand what sports is and what sports isn't and I think if we do that in the right way sports can come back appropriately that's what we want sports to come back appropriate and I think that's what the governor was eluding to this summer."


WATCH: Full interview with Larry Baer
EMBED More News Videos

"If we do it the right way we can come back appropriately." San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer weighs in on the possibility of Major League Baseball returning in June, but with no fans.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County confirms 18 additional deaths, 477 new cases
SJ non-profit provides seedlings to struggling families
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Newsom says first responders will likely be among 'first ones' laid off under budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SJ non-profit provides seedlings to struggling families
Vallejo woman's death after becoming homeless is warning for others during pandemic
Newsom says first responders will likely be among 'first ones' laid off under budget cuts
Traveling in the future: Here's what may change
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Show More
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Here's what Pleasanton businesses are considering to keep customers safe
Napa County hopes raised by Gov. Newsom's visit
More TOP STORIES News