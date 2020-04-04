SF Giants CEO Larry Baer talks healing power of baseball, 'no magic date' for return of MLB

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the day that was supposed to be the home opener for the San Francisco Giants, CEO Larry Baer joined ABC7 News for a virtual interview - The theme of his message was healing.As professional sports have come to a screeching halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, sports fans are at a loss for their usual form of escape and entertainment.Baer is looking forward to the day where the country, and world, can get this back, and reassures us, it will come."We did not have a home opener today as everyone knows," he said. "But we look to the day that we'll be able to bring some joy and some community spirit to everyone and some healing."The Giants "Opening Day" was not a total loss. The team had their home opener, literally from home, as they invited fans to connect on social media and listen to highlights of great games which spark comradery and a sense that their team is still here.When asked about a target date for the real thing, Baer talked about "the resumption of baseball through crises," again brining up a message of healing.Referencing the return of baseball after World War I and the Spanish Flu, he says the sport has always created a "healing, soothing tonic for this country.""There's no magic date," he said, given the "extraordinary circumstance."There just needs to be a respectable number of games to determine divisional winners and have a post-season."It will be great healing," he said.He also touched on the possibility of bringing baseball back with no fans in the park, if that's what it takes to keep everyone safe.