Coronavirus coping: San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, wife Lexi share how they're sheltering in place

My favorite #QuarantineLife interview ever. @LetsGetLexi and @hunterpence giving me virtual elbow bumps on @abc7newsbayarea! They also sent ❤️ to all you @SFGiants fans and said they can’t wait to come back to #SF! pic.twitter.com/On5di10x4M — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 31, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos During the novel coronavirus pandemic, no one is exempt from sheltering-in-place, even celebrity couples like San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi. Here's more on how they're sheltering-in-place.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During the novel coronavirus pandemic, no one is exempt from sheltering in place, even celebrity couples like San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and his wife Lexi.The dynamic duo spent some time with ABC7 News to share how they're passing the time at home.Between lots of laughs exchanged with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui, they talked about everything from books, movies, and chores to how they keep in touch with Giants teammates.Lexi has been posting several videos on her YouTube channel showing them sheltering in place while Hunter is busy tweeting From who's doing the laundry to their excitement and love for San Francisco they share it all their positive energy!They also talked about their new project, Pineapple Labs , in which they're launching a coffee and mug set to help hungry children.The products become available on April 1. All the proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry First video wasn't enough to get your Giants fix? Watch Part 2, here: