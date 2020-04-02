Coronavirus California

SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler social distancing, excited for games to return

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sounds of baseball have been silenced for now. San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was getting fully settled into spring training when everything changed.

"At that point everything seemed fairly normal and we had just come off the field in front of thousands of fans in Surprise against the Rangers," Kapler recalls. "Then things started to unfold, very, very quickly and all of us around the industry started to get focused less on baseball and much more on keeping society healthy."

Kapler is doing his part following the recommended health guidelines.



"Part of being responsible here is practicing social distancing. Considering ourselves asymptomatic carriers and staying at home as much as possible," Kapler said.

When asked about baseball's potential return and a possible newfound appreciate for the game, Kapler said he believes he will excited to return back to the ballpark.



"I do think that people are really going to appreciate the things that make their life rich. I think baseball is one of those things. Both for people in the industry, coaches, managers, players and definitely the fans. I think when the times comes and we are able to get back on the field, I think we are all going to appreciate the game a little more and I think we are all looking forward to that," said Kapler.

