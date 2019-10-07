Monday Night Football: 49ers to help boy with cancer, VTA says prepare for crowds

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The VTA sees about a 17 percent increase in light rail ridership on weekday games, so they want people to be prepared. Their cars will be packed."My advice is stay until the end of the game," Brandi Childress, a VTA spokesperson said. "Our best service is provided at the end. We load people on, we get them on very quickly. The 7,500 people we carried in the home opener, we had them out and the whole line cleared in 50 minutes."If you make it inside the game, you'll get to see 5-year-old Savian Hamilton. He's an incredible young boy and he needs our help finding a lifesaving bone marrow donor.ABC7 News has been following Savian's battle with peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma. It's a very rare cancer, especially in children. Savian is currently going through chemotherapy. The 49ers teamed up with his family and Be The Match to share Savian's story at the game."The people inside the park will be able to hear his story and hopefully they'll be willing to go get swabbed while they're at the game because Be The Match will be there, " Jasmine Hamilton, Savian's mother, said.It takes roughly five minutes to get tested and there will be a special call-out for Black donors. DNA plays a major role in finding a match."It's definitely a roller coaster," Jasmine Hamilton said. "Chemo is not, fun but he's been handling it like a champ."Hopefully, Savian and the 49ers can be champs Monday night.