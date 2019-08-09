Sports

Netflix picks Oakland's Laney College as next 'Last Chance U' school in hit football docuseries

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Netflix's hit football docuseries "Last Chance U" is coming to the Bay Area and Oakland's Laney college is being spotlighted.

Production officials made the announcment on Twitter on Wednesday: "Confirmed: Laney College in Oakland, California will be featured on Last Chance U Season 5. Cali, You're Up."



"Last Chance U" is similiar in style to HBO's hit show "Hard Knocks".

But instead of following around top NFL stars, "Last Chance" follows the struggles of college football players as they try and get noticed and get a scholarship offer from a Division 1 school.

Filming in the Bay Area is expected to take place during this football season at all of the team's football games, practices, and on the Laney college campus.

The show is set to be available to watch next summer.

Laney College head football coach John Beam is expected to be prominently featured in the series.





Beam was the California Community College football coach of the year and won the state championship last year.

Producers tweeted out that Beam has produced over 20 NFL players and boasts a 90% graduation and transfer rate.

East Mississippi Community College was the first school featured in the series (Seasons 1 & 2).

Independence College of Kansas is currently being featured on the show (Seasons 3 & 4).

With both of those schools begin featured in two seasons, it seems logical that Laney will also be featured for two years.
