Over for the Warriors? What's next in Bay Area sports? | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Dubs Dynasty came to a crashing halt in the NBA Finals. But is it really over? A battle between optimistic and pessimistic viewpoints regarding the Warriors immediate future.

Like it or not, we have to look at life after the Warriors now. Is it the 49ers, Raiders, A's, or Giants that best represent a chance of capturing the interest of the Bay Area sports landscape over the next few months?

Tell Me A Story: A first pitch of a lifetime for Emmy Pratt. The story of Casey's 2-year-old daughter's epic first pitch at the Stockton Ports game.

Breaking the law! With NASCAR heading to Sonoma, Leonard gets Larry and Casey to open up about speeding tickets.

And Facebook enters the crypto currency game. But is Mark Zuckerberg just borrowing ideas from the Winkelvii again? Everything you need to know about Libra and Bitcoin. Seriously.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 12 - Recorded June 19, 2019

