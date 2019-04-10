nfl

NFL releases 2019 preseason schedule for Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

The NFL released the 2019 preseason schedule on Tuesday for all 32 teams, including the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders will begin what could be their last season in Oakland, at home at the Coliseum against the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.



A nationally televised contest against the Arizona Cardinals will follow on Thursday, August 15. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, a sister network of ABC-TV.

Game 3 will be against the Green Bay Packers, at a yet to be named location in Canada.

The Raiders will finish on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers begin preseason play against the Dallas Cowboys at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara.



Like the Raiders, the Niners will be featured on national television on ESPN in week 2. They will square off against the Broncos in Denver on Monday, August 19.

A trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs will follow in week 3.

San Franciso rounds out its preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The dates for all the games, expect for the ESPN contests, will be announced by the NFL in the coming weeks, along with the entire regular season schedule.

