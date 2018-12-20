OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr describes Oakland Coliseum as 'home to me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Emotions will be high when the Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve in Oakland and it won't be because it's a rivalry game.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Emotions will be high when the Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve in Oakland on ABC7, and it won't be because it's a rivalry game.

Monday could be the team's final game ever at the Oakland Coliseum, a place Raiders quarterback Derek Carr describes as "home to me."

"I've played on this dirt, got a lot of blood, sweat, tears. Broke bones out there. Won some great games, had some memories. It's weird to think that this could possibly be the last game. I don't want that. I know I don't. I know our fans don't. With the fact that it could possibly be... I think it's going to be a great atmosphere," he said at a Thursday news conference.


Usually players try to keep their focus locked firmly on game preparation during the week, but Carr admits the team's uncertain future is definitely a matter of discussion in the locker room.

ABC7 is your home for the Raiders' final game at the Coliseum on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland Raiders.

RECENT RAIDERS STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersDerek Carrfootballnfloakland coliseumOaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
Broncos-Raiders contest might be last at Oakland stadium
Raiders sign former Bills QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad
A weekend in Vegas with the fans waiting on their Raiders
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Jets-Sharks Preview
Stephen Curry: Margin of error smaller for Warriors this season
More Sports
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
NASA scientist answers questions about meteor seen in California sky
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
Show More
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
Here's a look at others questioned in Mollie Tibbetts' death
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
More News