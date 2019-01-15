Reggie Knows Sports: What's the deal with Kyler Murray?!

I may not know analogies...but I know sports! (I don’t). The #KylerMurray MLB/NFL thing is just like dating...maybe. pic.twitter.com/L6nk97JVFo — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 15, 2019

You may have seen the name Kyler Murray in the news recently. The Oakland A's drafted him last year - but he's also really good at football.Anyway, Reggie Aqui tries to break down what's going on so that even non-sports fans can understand.It's basically like a complicated, open relationship. But Reggie is the sports pro (he's not), so you'll have to listen to his take on how all of this is going down.