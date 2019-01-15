SPORTS

Reggie Knows Sports: What's the deal with Kyler Murray?!

Reggie Aqui tries to break down what's going on so that even non-sports fans can understand.

By and Eric A. Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You may have seen the name Kyler Murray in the news recently. The Oakland A's drafted him last year - but he's also really good at football.

It's basically like a complicated, open relationship. But Reggie is the sports pro (he's not), so you'll have to listen to his take on how all of this is going down.
