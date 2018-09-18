The San Jose Earthquakes are getting a new captain, and she's just 10-years-old.ABC7 News was at Avaya stadium Tuesday when Destinee Coronado got to meet the team.Destinee is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a stage three cancerous tumor.She'll serve as honorary captain during Wednesday's match against Atlanta United FC.Destinee talked about how she felt when she learned she'd be an honorary captain"I reacted and I somehow cried. Yeah. I was really excited. Tears of joy? Yeah, tears of joy," Coronado said.On Wednesday, Coronado will sign her contract, take the ceremonial first goal and walk out with the Earthquakes captain to do the coin toss.