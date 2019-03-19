San Francisco DA's Office announces Giants CEO Larry Baer will not face criminal charges after altercation with wife

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco District Attorney announced Tuesday afternoon that Giants CEO Larry Baer will not face criminal charges, following an altercation with his wife.Cell phone video, captured Larry Baer trying to grab a cell phone from his wife Pam.Pam Bear fell from her chair during the scuffle on March 1.Bear has taken a leave of absence from the team.Major League Baseball is also investigating what happened and it could decide to punish Larry Baer.