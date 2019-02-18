SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season

The San Francisco Giants say that manager Bruce Bochy will be retiring after the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SAN FRANCISCO
The San Francisco Giants say that manager Bruce Bochy will be retiring after the 2019 season.

He told his players Monday at spring training, "In my mind, it's time."

This will be Bochy's 13th season as Giants manager. He's led them to three World Series titles.

