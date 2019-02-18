SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco Giants say that manager Bruce Bochy will be retiring after the 2019 season.
He told his players Monday at spring training, "In my mind, it's time."
This will be Bochy's 13th season as Giants manager. He's led them to three World Series titles.
“I will be retiring after the season.” —@BruceBochy #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/MeuqlZdSSl— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 18, 2019