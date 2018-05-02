SPORTS

Sharks take bite out of Golden Knights, even Stanley Cup Playoff series 2-2

San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen celebrates after scoring a goal in Game 4 of an NHL hockey playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

by Tess Stevens
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Sharks kicked things into high gear at the SAP Center to shut down and shut out the Las Vegas Golden Knights, tying their Stanley Cup Playoff Series to 2-2, scoring four goals to the Knights 0.

Both the Sharks and the Knights swept their first series,' so fans knew that this one would be a show-stopping affair.

RELATED: Sharks aim to even series vs Knights

As the clock wound down on the first period, the Sharks showed grit with their defensive moves keeping the Knights out of the attack zone.

An opening came for a San Jose lead when Right Wing Marcus Sorenson, made a relentless pursuit of the goal line, scoring on Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Knights lost their momentum, which led to another few shots on goal for the Sharks.

Eventually, Sharks' Right Wing Joonas Donskoi scored the second goal for the men in teal with help from defensive player Brenden Dillon.

RELATED: Sharks beat Vegas Knights 4-3 in double overtime in Game 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Sharks' passion for hockey, and the Stanley Cup, was present on the ice as players continued to go all out near the goal and make the most of several power plays throughout the second and third periods.

Center Thomas Hertle opened the Sharks' mighty jaws with a third goal in the second period -- his fifth of the postseason. Hertle has had an impressive season with 22 goals and 24 assists in 79 games.


Sharks goalie Martin Jones did his part to shutout the Knights with 23 saves in just two periods. Where the offense was attacking, the defense collapsed back to help Jones protect the goal.

An incredible pass from Logan Couture to Captain Joe Pavelski yielded the Sharks' 4th goal -- sending a message to the Knights that this battle is far from over.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhlnhl playoffsstanley cupSan Jose SharksgamesSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News