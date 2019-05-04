Golden State Warriors

May the 4th be with you: Star War-riors vs. Rockets in the NBA playoffs

By Casey Pratt
A long time ago (2015) in a galaxy far, far away...

The Warriors of the Golden State shut down Houston's Rocket Empire, sparking a Western Conference conflict for the ages.

Refueled and seeking revenge, the Rockets attempted to rise time and time again, only to be thwarted by the newly crowned Jedi of the NBA who remained light-years ahead.

Now armed with officiating reports, a Wookiee beard, and a CP3-PO, the Rockets look to undermine the Golden State galaxy...

