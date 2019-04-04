Warriors star Stephen Curry gets clear shot thanks to contact lens prescription

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed how he turned around a recent shooting slump by getting contact lenses.Curry's been dealing with an eye issue his entire career and didn't realize how bad it had gotten. He told "The Atlantic" he got used to squinting when he shot.Curry, who has a progressive genetic eye condition called keratoconus, told The Athletic the addition has provided him a new vantage. "No, I'm serious," Curry said. "It's like the whole world has opened up."Curry says that since he popped in his contacts, his vision has been crystal-clear.