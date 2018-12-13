Volunteers needed for College Football Playoff in South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --As the South Bay prepares to host the College Football Playoff National Championship in January in Santa Clara and San Jose, the Bay Area Host Committee is making a final push for volunteers.
"Being greeters at hotels, greeters at the airport, we have courtesy car drivers that we're in need of for VIPs," said BAHC director Ryan Oppelt. "It's a unique opportunity for Bay Area residents to kind of take part and support this type of an event."
Organizers say they're more than halfway to their goal of recruiting just over a thousand volunteers. The event is expected to draw 100,000 visitors over a four-day period. Multiple concerts and other fan-centric experiences will take place ahead of the championship game on Jan. 7.
If chosen, volunteers will be expected to put in at least three four-hour shifts. As a thank you, they'll be provided with a commemorative uniform, as well as a complimentary ticket to the Playoff Fan Central experience at San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
John Poch from the San Jose Sports Authority says a successfully-executed event could lead to even bigger-scale opportunities for the city down the road.
"The reason why they know the way to San Jose is the community we have, and the way they step up to work, and their love of events... especially major sporting events," says Poch.
Volunteer orientation will take place in mid-December. You can find more information about volunteering on their website.