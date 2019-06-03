2019 NBA Finals: Obama, Mistah F.A.B., Bay Area Warriors fans represent in Toronto for Game 2

Golden State Warriors

TORONTO (KGO) -- It was a star-studded crowd for Game 2 in Toronto for the NBA Finals matchup between the Warriors and Raptors.

It was a nail biter until the very end for all the Bay Area fans who made the trek to across the border.

President Obama sat curtsied with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Recording artists Drake, Alessia Cara, and Shawn Mendes also attended the nail-biter of a game which ended with the Warriors tying the series 1-1 and winning the game by just 5 points.



"My breath was held, I was freaking out you could feel it in the whole room, the energy was going crazy, but they did their best so hopefully they can do better next time!" smiles a kind Canadian woman clutching a Drake cutout in one hand.

There were times the score was so close, even Draymond Green's mom, Mary Babers-Green got a little worried.



"Yeah, I was nervous. This was one game where I was truly nervous! We were a little sluggish. But once we came to the 3rd quarter I knew we could finish what we started."

Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. had the utmost confidence in his team, despite a few wavering moments.

"I have a nice manicure, so I'm not biting my nails but kinda close on the edge of my seat!"

Mistah F.A.B. shows off his manicure in Toronto during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Mistah F.A.B. shows off his manicure in Toronto during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 2, 2019.



2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The few Dubs fans who made the trek across the border said their friends wanted to come to join them but didn't have passports! Winning game 2 made the long journey worth it.

"We're used to this we respect this team we respect these fans!" yelped a one Bay Area man who made the journey with several friends.

That respect for Canadians and their reputation for being "nice" was appreciated by every single Warriors fan we spoke to.

Mistah F.A.B. probably said it best. "Canadians are very amazing and very sweet. even the fans that trash talk a little bit they trash talk so nice, so you can't really feel offended! They're like we hope you lose today but can I buy you a drink?!"



Now the series is on to Oakland for games 3 and 4, no passport needed.

More TOP STORIES News