Warriors Hooptopia Fan Experience launches in October

#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? You will want to see what @CaseyPrattABC7 & I were up to w/ @warriors Hooptopia at @ChaseCenter — catch it tonight on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ptzjYvXDrL— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 20, 2019
When complete, fans will get a one of a kind experience that takes you through the life of an NBA player from getting drafted, to joining the Warriors and even simulating dunking in a game.
Hard at work with my Splash Brother @CAlvarezABC7 at Warriors Hooptopia. Ignore the ropes and harnesses. pic.twitter.com/BHgtcDGmfB— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 20, 2019
"The ability to live and recreate some of these incredible moments-- from draining a Stephen Curry-like three-pointer to celebrating a Warriors' championship surrounding by falling confetti-- will create memories for a lifetime for fans of all ages," said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.
Warriors Hooptopia opens on October 9th and tickets are on sale .
The Warriors open the regular season on Thursday October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers.