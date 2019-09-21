Warriors Hooptopia Fan Experience launches in October

#HeyDidYouSeeThis ?!? You will want to see what ⁦@CaseyPrattABC7⁩ & I were up to w/ ⁦@warriors⁩ Hooptopia at ⁦@ChaseCenter⁩ — catch it tonight on ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/ptzjYvXDrL