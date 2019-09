Warriors Hooptopia Fan Experience launches in October

Hard at work with my Splash Brother @CAlvarezABC7 at Warriors Hooptopia. Ignore the ropes and harnesses. pic.twitter.com/BHgtcDGmfB — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 20, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have ever wondered what it's like to be an NBA player and fly through the sky for a dunk? Wonder no more, the Golden State Warriors and partner Candytopia announced they have joined forces to create Warriors Hooptopia. The innovate fan experience can be found at Thrive City at Chase Center.When complete, fans will get a one of a kind experience that takes you through the life of an NBA player from getting drafted, to joining the Warriors and even simulating dunking in a game."The ability to live and recreate some of these incredible moments-- from draining a Stephen Curry-like three-pointer to celebrating a Warriors' championship surrounding by falling confetti-- will create memories for a lifetime for fans of all ages," said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.Warriors Hooptopia opens on October 9th and tickets are on sale The Warriors open the regular season on Thursday October 24th against the Los Angeles Clippers