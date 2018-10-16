GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors' quest for three-peat starts tonight at Oracle Arena against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Tonight's home opener for the Golden State Warriors will have special meaning as it is the last one at Oracle Arena. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Tonight's home opener for the Golden State Warriors will have special meaning as it is the last one at Oracle Arena before the team moves across the Bay next year.

The team is asking fans to arrive early and be seated by 7:15 p.m., for a special championship celebration.

Players will get their rings for last season's NBA title, and fans will get lots of goodies.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors bring the hype for 2018-2018 Media Day

The parking pass gates will open at 4:15 p.m. and cash gates open at 5 p.m. The arena opens at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Warriors fans interested in buying single-game tickets from the team can do so by visiting warriors.com.

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:

-Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City

-Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix

-1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington
-Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans

-2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis

-Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee

-Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

Go Dubs!

For more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
