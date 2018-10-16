OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Tonight's home opener for the Golden State Warriors will have special meaning as it is the last one at Oracle Arena before the team moves across the Bay next year.
The team is asking fans to arrive early and be seated by 7:15 p.m., for a special championship celebration.
Players will get their rings for last season's NBA title, and fans will get lots of goodies.
The parking pass gates will open at 4:15 p.m. and cash gates open at 5 p.m. The arena opens at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:
-Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City
-Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix
-1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington
-Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans
-2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis
-Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee
-Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando
