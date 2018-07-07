Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant

Warriors Re-Sign Forward Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/u0LoPufVFQ — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 7, 2018

The Golden State Warriors have officially re-signed Kevin Durant.The terms of the agreement were not released, per team policy.The return of Durant, the winner of the past two Finals MVP awards, ensures that the Hamptons Five -- which includes Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala-- will be in Warriors uniforms for at least one more season.Golden State has won three championships in four years and is well-equipped to secure more.To enter free agency, the 7-foot small forward declined his 2018-19 player option worth $26.2 million. It was the last year of a two-year pact in which he took approximately $10 million less than his maximum salary in 2017 in order for the team to re-sign Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.