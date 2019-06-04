Golden State Warriors

Metallica, Tenille Arts, Ne-Yo, Walk off the Earth to sing national anthems at NBA Finals Game 3 and 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Metallica fans will be thrilled to know James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be performing the US national anthem ahead of Game 3 Wednesday.

2019 NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

The Canadian National anthem will be performed by country artist Tenille Arts.



On Friday Ne-Yo and Canadian YouTube sensation Walk off the Earth will be performing the anthems before Game 4.




