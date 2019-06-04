Metallica, Tenille Arts, Ne-Yo, Walk off the Earth to sing national anthems at NBA Finals Game 3 and 4

🎤 @Metallica’s James Hetfield & Kirk Hammett will perform the U.S. national anthem, and award-winning country artist @TenilleArts will perform the Canadian national anthem ahead of Game 3 of the 2019 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 9:00pm/et Wednesday on ABC & Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/p05DAyToYs — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2019

🎤 GRAMMY Award-winner @NeYoCompound and multi-platinum band @WalkOffTheEarth will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems ahead of Game 4 of the 2019 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 9:00pm/et Friday on ABC & TSN! pic.twitter.com/XTCLBNfpjs — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2019

Exciting announcement!! Tune in to Game 4 🏀 @NBA @Raptors VS. @warriors June 7th at 9pm ET. and see us perform the Canadian National anthem live on ABC & TSN. We can't wait! pic.twitter.com/eK2rvIlA9s — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) June 4, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Metallica fans will be thrilled to know James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be performing the US national anthem ahead of Game 3 Wednesday.The Canadian National anthem will be performed by country artist Tenille Arts.On Friday Ne-Yo and Canadian YouTube sensation Walk off the Earth will be performing the anthems before Game 4.