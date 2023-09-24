1 woman dead, multiple victims stabbed after group of attacks in Berkeley, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Three people were stabbed, one fatally, in a group of attacks in the Berkeley Hills on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The dead victim, a woman, was found in the 1000 block of Overlook Road, police said.

A person who fled the scene was later taken into custody at Gilman Street and Ninth Street after a chase by police.

Police said they received numerous calls at about 12:30 p.m. reporting a person with a knife in the 900 block of Overlook Road, later updated to the 1000 block of Overlook Road. One caller said a person with a knife was chasing someone down the street, police said.

A man and another woman were found wounded in the surrounding area. The man, who was chased down the street, suffered injuries to his hands and the woman was taken to a local hospital, police said.

As officers were on the way to the scene, they were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers spotted the vehicle traveling away from the scene and pursued it until a collision occurred, and the suspect was arrested, police said.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.