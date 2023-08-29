Emeryville city councilman believes massive fight at Bay Street mall could have been prevented

Emeryville city councilman believes massive fight, shooting at Bay Street Mall could have been prevented if teens had better resources.

"Hopefully this will spur a lot more action from folks," Emeryville City Councilmember Kalimah Priforce said.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- On National Cinema Day, where many national theater chains sold tickets for just $4, police say around 300 juveniles were alerted to a "link up" on social media at Bay Street in Emeryville.

But those juveniles quickly broke into groups on Sunday night and got involved in multiple fights. A gun was fired and a juvenile was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I've seen some of the videos and I'm not surprised," said Emeryville City Councilmember Kalimah Priforce. "Because of the reduction of open spaces in other cities, a lot of people are seeing the Bay Street Mall as a great hangout spot, especially during a National Cinema Night."

Councilmember Priforce believes this is something that could have been prevented.

"We need to be able to create a better environment for them to feel that the city is where they belong, that this is a home for them and because they don't feel that way, then they react, they respond," he said. "They're babies, they're kids and so this is what kids do."

And ABC7 found similar incidents happening outside theaters across the country Sunday, involving hundreds of teenagers, like this one in Cicero, Illinois, where one teenage boy was hurt in a shooting.

"It's out of control, it's really sad," Karen Scott, an Oakland resident said.

Emeryville Mayor John Bauters released a statement on Monday saying:

"After successfully dispersing the group, police returned roughly an hour later when additional youth arrived at the scene of the initial incident. I am grateful to the men and women of the Emeryville Police Department for their display of professionalism and resourcefulness in restoring safety for our community."

"With a police presence, you just feel safer, makes a big difference, that's what we need because people are getting hurt out here," Scott said.

As the daylight broke Monday morning, Emeryville's AMC still had "theater closed" signs posted, but most businesses had reopened and just a single Emeryville police patrol car was there keeping an eye on things, bringing peace of mind to shoppers like Scott.

"I was wondering if things were going to be open because I had to make a return," she said.

In response to this incident, Councilman Priforce is planning a Town Hall at Bay Street to address what he calls a 'public safety crisis' with city officials, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and Emeryville police.

"Hopefully this will spur a lot more action from folks," Priforce said. "You know, it is our problem, these are our kids, these are our babies and it's about time we actually do something about it."

A spokesperson for the Emeryville Police Department confirmed with ABC7 that out of the roughly 300 juveniles who took part in last night's incident, one juvenile was arrested.

If you witnessed any of the fights or have video, you are asked to contact Emeryville police right away through their Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 593- 3700 or acassianos@emeryville.org and you can remain anonymous.

