3 teens among 4 arrested after stealing fragrances from San Mateo Sephora: police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Four suspects, including three teens as young as 13, have been arrested in San Mateo after police say they stole $3,500 in fragrances from a Sephora store.

San Mateo Police say Sephora Loss Prevention reported the suspects stole the fragrance bottles and ran out of the store, getting into a car waiting for them in the parking lot and driving off.

Officers found the car merging onto Highway 101, and made a traffic stop. They found 26 bottles of fragrances inside the car.

The four suspects are 20, 18, 17, and 13 years old and were all arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were booked into San Mateo County Jail.