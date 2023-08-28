1 stabbed, 1 arrested in Emeryville after hundreds of juveniles break out into fights, police say

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emeryville police say they were on the scene Sunday evening after about 300 juveniles broke into groups and were involved in multiple fights near the AMC Theater on Bay and Shellmound Streets.

EPD's PIO said the juveniles were called to the area for a "link up" on social media.

One shot was discharged from a firearm that police say did not strike any individuals. They did confirm with ABC7 News that one juvenile was stabbed and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that one juvenile was also arrested.

Police say the crowd dispersed into other parts of the city.

