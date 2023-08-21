A brawl broke out in the stands of Levi's Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers 21-20 preseason victory over the Denver Broncos.

Fight breaks out at Levi's Stadium during 49ers-Broncos preseason game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 21-20 in a preseason matchup Saturday, but the game isn't what's making headlines following the victory.

ABC7 News cameras captured the moment a brawl broke out in the stands.

It's unclear how it started but eventually, it was broken up by security.

Several of the people involved could be seen being escorted out of the area.

MORE: Arrest made after man stabbed during massive fight at Levi's Stadium soccer game, police say

ABC7 News has reached out to the 49ers and Santa Clara Police for more information.

This is the second fight caught on camera at Levi's Stadium this year.

Back in July, a fight broke out in the stands during a soccer match.

One man ended up getting stabbed. The victim in that case is expected to be okay, and the suspect was arrested.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live