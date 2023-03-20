San Francisco mall beefs up security after several teen fights caught on camera

San Francisco police have more patrols at Stonestown Galleria after an increase in fights between teenagers in recent weeks.

The incidents have been happening after school hours - particularly on Wednesdays which are early release days.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Monday, San Francisco police have more patrols at Stonestown Galleria after an increase in fights between teenagers in recent weeks.

ABC7 talked to a spokesperson for the mall who says they do not tolerate this behavior and are taking it seriously.

The mall says it is reviewing and enhancing security measures.

Some of these fights have been captured on camera.

Disturbing social media videos show teens fighting at Stonestown Galleria.

Video shows other teens gather to watch the violence.

You can see security trying to break up the fight.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes the mall, tweeted that the youth altercations at the mall over the past couple of weeks have resulted in physical injuries.

She says she's been communicating with San Francisco Unified because this has been happening during after school hours, particularly Wednesdays which are early release days.

She tweets that services from Prop G need to be made available now for healthy and safe afterschool activities.

ABC7 did edit out parts of the videos that showed extreme violence.

Supervisor Melgar also asks parents to monitor their kids' social media and what they're doing.

A mall spokesperson says this is a violation of their code of conduct.

Their website says people who do not act responsibly could be asked to leave.

If they refuse, they could be arrested for trespassing.

