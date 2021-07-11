Oakland police call for community's involvement in preventing crime, but some have other ideas

A community march for peace, led by Police Chief Leronne Armstrong
Earlier, the chief hosted this rally at Lake Merritt, calling for gun violence to stop.
Today, Rally for STAND UP #SAFEOAKLAND crowd of 300 joined Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong, Chief Cespedes of Violence Prevention, City Council members and Community. pic.twitter.com/CJk8EnFFbO— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 10, 2021
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong, Chief Cespedes of Department of Violence Prevention, Oakland Fire Chief Freeman, Oakland Police Commission Chair Jackson, City leaders/Council, Faith Based organizations and Community all came together for #SafeOakland pic.twitter.com/HhJLKRDopC— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 10, 2021
"Today is about saving lives, today is about a safe Oakland," said Armstrong.
Many neighbors have their own ideas about safety. One neighbor asked if the National Guard should be called in.
"That's too much, the community is my National Guard," said Armstrong.
The chief now calling on community neighbors to play a roll in preventing crime. This after Oakland has recorded 71 homicides this year. The city recovering from a chaotic Fourth of July Weekend with fatal shootings, Illegal fireworks and a sideshow involving 300 cars where a spectator was injured.
"The fact too many people are afraid to come outside like seniors, if you can't stand up for a safe Oakland, what can you stand for? We can't do this alone, it will take law enforcement and community together, this is that day," Armstrong added.
But how? Faith Leaders urge many not to stay silent.
But some neighbors say, crime is everyone's problem.
"This is out of hand because of people living out here, it's not the police's fault, get on the phone and call police so it doesn't happen," said neighbor Philip Johnson.
About 200-300 people came out Saturday but not all liked the message.
Anti-police protesters showed up, and tried to disrupt the event.
Last month, the Oakland City Council voted to divert about $18 million from the Police department's budget.
"This is not about politics, it's about saving lives and healing a community," Armstrong said.
The chief says small community town halls will be held this summer around Oakland, talking safety and crime prevention.
The rally ended with the names of all 71 homicide victims being read out loud.