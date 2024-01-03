State Farm home insurance to increase in CA by an average of 20%, report says

After receiving approval from state regulators, State Farm home insurance will increase by an average of 20 percent in 2024, according to a report.

After receiving approval from state regulators, State Farm home insurance will increase by an average of 20 percent in 2024, according to a report.

After receiving approval from state regulators, State Farm home insurance will increase by an average of 20 percent in 2024, according to a report.

After receiving approval from state regulators, State Farm home insurance will increase by an average of 20 percent in 2024, according to a report.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California residents with State Farm home insurance are about to have their rates go up.

The company just received approval from state regulators to raise home insurance policy rates.

According to The Chronicle, the new rates take effect on March 15 for policies that are being renewed.

MORE: Could flooding fuel CA's next insurance crisis? What data shows for thousands of Bay Area homes

The average increase will be 20 percent and will happen when your policy is up for renewal.

State Farm is the largest home insurer in California.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live