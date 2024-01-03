  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

State Farm home insurance to increase in CA by an average of 20%, report says

KGO logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 7:34PM
State Farm to raise home insurance rates in 2024, report says
After receiving approval from state regulators, State Farm home insurance will increase by an average of 20 percent in 2024, according to a report.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California residents with State Farm home insurance are about to have their rates go up.

The company just received approval from state regulators to raise home insurance policy rates.

According to The Chronicle, the new rates take effect on March 15 for policies that are being renewed.

MORE: Could flooding fuel CA's next insurance crisis? What data shows for thousands of Bay Area homes

The average increase will be 20 percent and will happen when your policy is up for renewal.

State Farm is the largest home insurer in California.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW