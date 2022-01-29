Bay Area man says Airbnb visitors stole his cat, took it to Southern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10379213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Bay Area woman's missing French bulldog has miraculously been found four weeks later and 600 miles away in Mexico.

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- For the past 3 months, Troy Farrell has been fighting to get his cat Nubbins back home."She was my support cat. That was my friend. That was who I have," said Troy Farrell, Sonoma County Resident.Nubbins is a neighborhood cat, she's lived in Sonoma in the Railroad Avenue neighborhood for years. Troy says she is the reason they chose the house."Every time we would go to a window she would run up and be like 'I'm here let me in, let me in. I love you' and we said that's the sign. This is the right house,'" said Farrell.Several years ago, Troy adopted her. In October, after he came back home from a trip she was gone."They stole my cat," said Farrell.Neighbors say a couple staying at an Airbnb two houses down from Troy's asked about Nubbins while seeing her out in the neighborhood."They went to Terry's and Cathy's and said 'hey what do you know about this cat? We love this cat'," said Farrell.According to Troy, he got a call last November from a vet in Long Beach confirming they had his cat but couldn't send it.The vet at a VCA animal hospital had scanned Nubbins microchip.In a statement, the Veterinary Centers of America says they have "" and confirmed they are ""It's my cat. She said, well we are not legally allowed to house cats in this facility. So, we have to give them back to the people who stole her," said Farrell about his conversations with the veterinary office.Now the neighborhood has united to get Nubbins back by filing a report with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office."Really ask our visitors, I hope you enjoy visiting Sonoma County. Please return the cat. We can probably find transportation back up to the state. This kitty cat is important to the family," said Susan Gorin, Sonoma County District 1 Supervisor.Troy is hoping the couple who took Nubbins 500 miles from home brings her back."She means a lot to this neighborhood. A lot," said Farrell.Full VCA statement: