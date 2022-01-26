Tito, French bulldog robbed from owner at gunpoint in Castro Valley, is back home safe

Alameda County Sheriff's Office says they found the dog, Tito, in San Leandro Tuesday.
𝗥𝗘𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗! Remember Tito the Frenchie who was stolen at gunpoint from a woman in Castro Valley? The suspects also stole her purse & came back & stole her car.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 26, 2022
⠀@ACSOSheriffs located Tito in San Leandro & reunited Tito w/his owner!
⠀
Reunion video to come! 👏🏾 #welldone pic.twitter.com/8sql3X5ERz
Officers reunited Tito with his owners after what they call a relentless search by detectives.
We are pleased to report that “Tito” the French Bulldog has been recovered by ACSO Detectives. Tito was stolen at gunpoint from his family on a walk on 1/15 in Castro Valley, CA. Detectives have worked relentlessly to locate him. He has been reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/2Mhyro3m0u— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 26, 2022
Sheriff Ahern- “As a dog owner, this case disturbed me, my agency and the community. I directed our investigators to pursue all leads. I’m glad to see Tito is now reunited with his family. Thank you to our Detectives and Community Members for supporting this effort.” pic.twitter.com/OAetGgAftG— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 26, 2022
In the original crime, the suspects also stole the dog owner's purse, and came back and stole her car. Details on what happened with the stolen purse and car are unclear at this time, but the woman is certainly happy to have Tito home.
Tito looks happy too!
I mean..how do you not LOVE this?! Welcome homecoming Tito ❤️ #frenchbulldog #Frenchie https://t.co/GjmvTn2tPf pic.twitter.com/HH5f2hdIxT— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 26, 2022
This was a breaking news update. Previous story as follows:
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police are looking for a French bulldog who was stolen from his owners on Saturday in Castro Valley. A mother and daughter were walking "Tito," their French bulldog, when a car pulled over, and the armed suspects came out and robbed the family.
The incident happened on Norbridge Road around 5:30p.m., according to Lt. Ray Kelly from the Alameda County Sheriff's department. About four to five suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the daughter; three of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff's office said.
One suspect stole her purse which had her home and car keys and another suspect grabbed Tito before leaving the scene.
On Saturday, “TITO” the French Bulldog, was stolen from the owner at gun point, while the victim and her mother walked him in Castro Valley, CA. The 4-5 suspects also took the victims purse and later returned to her home to steal her car. https://t.co/9thSSmk7dX pic.twitter.com/rBaRWJmQtQ— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 16, 2022
𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint. The suspects who took 15-m/o Tito came back & stole his owner’s car.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 16, 2022
⠀
Megan was walking w/her mom on Norbridge in Castro Valley when Megan said 4-to-5 men rushed up f/a car, armed with handguns. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UvrpCGiy4H
One suspect took her purse while along took Tito.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 16, 2022
⠀
Later last night around 9:45 the suspects went back to Megan’s home & stole her car.
⠀
The vehicle the suspects originally were in was reported stolen to OPD & has been involved in other robberies w/guns.
(2/3) #Oakland pic.twitter.com/l9n7v50YpM
𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint. The suspects who took 15-m/o Tito came back & stole his owner’s car.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 16, 2022
⠀
Megan was walking w/her mom on Norbridge in Castro Valley when Megan said 4-to-5 men rushed up f/a car, armed with handguns. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UvrpCGiy4H
RELATED: French bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say
More pictures of Tito the French Bulldog. On Saturday, he was taken at gunpoint by robbers in Castro Valley. The family just wants him back. We are hoping the robbers will do the right thing and drop him off at a safe location where he can be found and reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/yhEghLKrLi— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 16, 2022
SEE ALSO: 'Really, really grateful': French bulldog stolen in San Francisco found, reunited with family
RELATED: 5 tips to keep your French bulldog safe from robbers and thieves
The suspects were driving a black 2019 KIA Niro SUV.
Police say a few hours later at 9:45p.m., the suspects went to the victim's Castro Valley home and stole her car from her driveway.
Police have retrieved surveillance video from the area.
The family has set up a Go Fund Me, as the family mentions, "My family has been through a lot lately, with my dad being in the hospital for the last thirty days. My family needs my love and support during these challenging times."
Tito the bulldog's owner and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are saying there's a $5,000 reward for his return.
This story is developing