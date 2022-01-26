dogs stolen

Tito, French bulldog robbed from owner at gunpoint in Castro Valley, is back home safe

By and Justin Mendoza
EMBED <>More Videos

French bulldog robbed from East Bay owner, police say

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A French bulldog who was stolen from his owners at gunpoint more than a week ago in Castro Valley, is home safe.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office says they found the dog, Tito, in San Leandro Tuesday.



Officers reunited Tito with his owners after what they call a relentless search by detectives.





In the original crime, the suspects also stole the dog owner's purse, and came back and stole her car. Details on what happened with the stolen purse and car are unclear at this time, but the woman is certainly happy to have Tito home.

Tito looks happy too!



This was a breaking news update. Previous story as follows:

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are looking for a French bulldog who was stolen from his owners on Saturday in Castro Valley. A mother and daughter were walking "Tito," their French bulldog, when a car pulled over, and the armed suspects came out and robbed the family.

The incident happened on Norbridge Road around 5:30p.m., according to Lt. Ray Kelly from the Alameda County Sheriff's department. About four to five suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the daughter; three of which were armed with handguns, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect stole her purse which had her home and car keys and another suspect grabbed Tito before leaving the scene.









RELATED: French bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say



SEE ALSO: 'Really, really grateful': French bulldog stolen in San Francisco found, reunited with family
EMBED More News Videos

Rosie, the French bulldog puppy that was stolen while on a walk with her owner in San Francisco, was found Monday and reunited with her owner.



RELATED: 5 tips to keep your French bulldog safe from robbers and thieves

The suspects were driving a black 2019 KIA Niro SUV.

Police say a few hours later at 9:45p.m., the suspects went to the victim's Castro Valley home and stole her car from her driveway.

Police have retrieved surveillance video from the area.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me, as the family mentions, "My family has been through a lot lately, with my dad being in the hospital for the last thirty days. My family needs my love and support during these challenging times."

Tito the bulldog's owner and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office are saying there's a $5,000 reward for his return.

This story is developing

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castro valleyrobberysfpddogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Calls for dog trainer regulations renewed as families mourn lost pets
French bulldog robbed from East Bay owner, police say
Stolen service dog returned to owner in SF
5 tips to prevent your French bulldog from getting 'dognapped'
TOP STORIES
Teen charged with murder after SJ girl dies from overdose
2 cases of omicron sub-variant BA.2 detected in Santa Clara Co.
Apple CEO allegedly stalked by woman who showed up at house
San Mateo Co. officials vow PPE debacle will never happen again
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Bay to LA rivalry: Bragging rights at stake in NFC title game
Officials respond to percentage of CA nursing home staff boosted
Show More
Barry Bonds rejected from Hall of Fame; Big Papi elected
San Bruno BART reopens after 'major medical emergency'
House Speaker Pelosi to run for reelection to Congress
SJ could be 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors COO talks booster mandate, keeping fans safe
More TOP STORIES News