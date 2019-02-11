Stolen truck slams into Antioch home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Antioch say a stolen truck crashed into a home during a chase. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
A stolen truck crashed into a home in Antioch during a police chase late Sunday night, according to police.

"I heard the sound like boom, and I thought somebody was shooting. And I ran out to the stairs and then the cop knocked on the door and told me to open the door. But the door is stuck and the cop told me to move away from the door. And he kicked the door out and then take me out and told me to stand outside," said Vincent Tran. He said it was scary.

The neighbor across the street also woke up to the sound of the crash.

"I heard some sirens and some police cars driving and then heard this really loud boom that jolted me awake. My husband slept through it. I woke him up and I was like oh my god, did you hear that?" said Jessica Conroy.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. They plan to arrest him for stealing the truck and evading police. They have not released identifying information about him.

The damaged home has been boarded up and the stop sign he knocked over has been replaced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentstolen carpolice chasecar into buildingcar accidentcrimeAntioch
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Show More
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News