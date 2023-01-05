Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm

An extremely dangerous atmospheric river has moved into the San Francisco Bay Area and the first round of rain is already causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region.

Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather caused by the Level 5 storm.

Here's a list of Bay Area school closures:

SAN FRANCISCO

Portola Valley School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

EAST BAY

No school closures announced at this time.

SOUTH BAY

No school closures announced at this time.

PENINSULA

Pacifica School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

The South San Francisco Unified School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

San Mateo Foster City School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

NORTH BAY

Guerneville School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Horicon School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Fort Ross Elementary School District, Sonoma County -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Montgomery Elementary School, Cazadero, Sonoma County -- School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

Westside Union School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

West Sonoma County Union High School District -- All schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume on Friday, Jan. 6

