Bay Area storm live updates: Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe River on Monday, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A few storms have slammed the San Francisco Bay Area the past few days, including the Level 5 storm last Wednesday, causing flooding on roadways and highways around the region, as well as significant storm damage.

According to our ABC7 meteorologists, there will be upcoming Level 3 storm on Monday and more soggy days coming this coming week.

This includes a Flood Watch through Tuesday.

Jan. 8, 2023

9:30 a.m.

Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County above the Almaden Expressway on Monday.

"The next in a series of strong storms will move into the area tonight into Monday. Excessive rainfall will lead to increasing flooding concerns through the day on Monday as the heaviest rain is expected to fall between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday," the NWS wrote.

Muir Woods closed Sunday as park officials asses wind damage

Park officials say Muir Woods in Mill Valley will be closed on Sunday as they will assess the park from high wind damage. They said all parking reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

