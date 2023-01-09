Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several schools in Sonoma County announced it will remain closed due to severe weather Sunday evening "due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, or other concerns related to the storm."

Several schools throughout the Bay Area announced closures due to Wednesday's Level 5 storm.

The Guerneville School District could potentially reopen as soon as Tuesday since the Sonoma County Office of Education lists Jan. 9, 2023 as "last day of closure," as of Sunday night.

Sonoma County, located in the North Bay, is the only county to publicly announce an extension to school closures.

Here's a list of schools that will be closed Monday:

Fort Ross Elementary District -- All schools

Guerneville School District -- All schools

Horicon School District -- All schools

Kashia School District -- All schools

Montgomery Elementary District -- All schools

