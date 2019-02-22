The U.C. Santa Cruz student accused of creating an app to sell illegal drugs is scheduled to be back in federal court Friday for a bail review hearing.Eighteen-year-old Collin Howard of Sunnyvale was released after his court appearance earlier this week.He is charged with three counts related to the distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth, and one count related to cocaine, after a joint sting operation involving UC Santa Cruz Police and Homeland Security.Howard was arrested on federal charges February 15.Prosecutors say Howard created an app called "Banana Plug" to facilitate the sale of illegal drugs, then used Snapchat to communicate with customers.The app is a play on the university's mascot, the Banana Slug.The word Plug is often used as a slang term for someone dealing drugs.The app appeared to be a game and went through Apple's App Store review last November.Police discovered it after posters were put up all over campus advertising the app.Howard has pleaded not guilty.