UC Santa Cruz student accused of creating app to sell illegal drugs scheduled to appear in court

EMBED </>More Videos

A UC Santa Cruz student accused of creating an app to sell illegal drugs will appear in federal court for a bail hearing. (UC Santa Cruz Police)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The U.C. Santa Cruz student accused of creating an app to sell illegal drugs is scheduled to be back in federal court Friday for a bail review hearing.

Eighteen-year-old Collin Howard of Sunnyvale was released after his court appearance earlier this week.

RELATED: UC Santa Cruz student arrested for allegedly creating drug-selling app disguised as game

He is charged with three counts related to the distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth, and one count related to cocaine, after a joint sting operation involving UC Santa Cruz Police and Homeland Security.

Howard was arrested on federal charges February 15.

Prosecutors say Howard created an app called "Banana Plug" to facilitate the sale of illegal drugs, then used Snapchat to communicate with customers.

The app is a play on the university's mascot, the Banana Slug.

RELATED: UC Santa Cruz student faces federal drug charges for app

The word Plug is often used as a slang term for someone dealing drugs.

The app appeared to be a game and went through Apple's App Store review last November.

Police discovered it after posters were put up all over campus advertising the app.

Howard has pleaded not guilty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
appcollege studentstudent arresteddrugsillegal drugsSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland teachers on strike for 2nd day
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
For this dog, 'The Lion King' is more than just a movie
Show More
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in NJ
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
More News